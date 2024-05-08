News Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images North West Joins Cast For 'The Lion King' Live Concert / 05.08.2024

Ye — also known as Kanye West — and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, joined the star-studded cast of Disney’s upcoming live concert event, “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.” The special performance, set to be filmed on May 24 and 25, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.

Joining West are notable figures like Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

The live-to-film concert will serve as a prelude to Disney’s upcoming movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, which will explore the origin story of the beloved titular character. The latter project is scheduled for release on Dec. 20.

Notably, Blue Ivy Carter was announced as the voice actor of Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala and King Simba, played by Beyoncé and Donald Glover, respectively. “This very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful,” director Barry Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly.

In 2023, North voiced a Pomeranian named Mini in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Outside of her role on the big screen, the 10-year-old announced that she was working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, in March.

According to Justin Laboy, Ye put “all chips in on her — [the] production [and] the best engineers.” The social media personality continued, “I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it. It’s like genetics or something. She’s doing 10 freestyles a day. She got her friends on the record. She’s putting the songs together.”

While fans haven’t received many updates on the LP, Laboy mentioned that North will also be on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 2. She initially appeared on “TALING” from VULTURES 1, which debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.