On Tuesday (June 18), Don Toliver expanded HARDSTONE PSYCHO with a deluxe version released just days after the original album’s debut. It introduced an additional four tracks and is available exclusively on the “After Party” artist’s official website.

The new rendition, which Toliver dubbed “Stonehenge Disc 5” on Instagram, included two solo tracks: “ROCKSTAR GIRL” and “LOVE IS A DRUG.” Additionally, he collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert for “DONNIE DARKO” as well as Yeat for “GEEKED UP.”

In conjunction with the deluxe, the Texas rapper released a short film directed by Jack Dalton and himself. The visual effort depicted the journey of a man crafting his destiny through the solitary creation of motorcycles set against a backdrop of a harsh, untamed landscape.

“Back in the early days, it was really just an idea — a vision of a life on the road and the tools he needed to get him here. He knew there were no shortcuts, no handouts. But for whatever reason, a certain type of man feels things have to be done alone. Forming his own destiny, he handcrafted some of the finest motorcycles I’ve ever seen,” the narrator described. “Psycho Valley is not a place for the weak. The earth is wild here. The shadows are dark. The days are long. He had to isolate himself.”

HARDSTONE PSYCHO originally featured a total of 16 tracks divided into four parts, starting with the track “KRYPTONITE.” Noteworthy collaborations included artists such as Teezo Touchdown, Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and Travis Scott. The production roster boasted names like Wheezy, BNYX and Zaytoven.

Although Toliver hasn’t formally announced a tour, he does have a number of shows lined up in the U.K. and Europe for July. The musician is slated to perform at the Open’er Festival in Poland, Rolling Loud in Austria and Wireless Festival in London.