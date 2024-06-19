News Kayla Oaddams / Staff via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Mustard Says It Only Took Him 30 Minutes To Produce Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" / 06.19.2024

“Mustard on the beat, h**/ Deebo, any rap n**ga, he a free throw,” Kendrick Lamar rapped on May’s “Not Like Us.” On Wednesday (June 19), Mustard opened up about his involvement in the diss track aimed at Drake.

In a conversation with Billboard, the Los Angeles-born producer clarified that, despite fan speculation, he didn’t sample Nas’ “Ether” while making the record. “I definitely [saw] someone say that,” the “Ballin’” creator said.

“[The] second thing you might not know is I heard the song when everyone else heard it. I never heard it before. I wasn’t in the studio with him,” Mustard continued. “When I was making it, in the back of my head, [I was thinking], ‘What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they [were] collabing on a beat?’”

He also revealed, “It took me approximately 30 minutes to make that beat, and five: I didn’t know he was going to gas that beat like that.”

.@mustard reveals 5️⃣ things fans didn’t know about Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while chatting with Billboard. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eeHQ5U9XBm — billboard (@billboard) June 19, 2024

Outside of his production on Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Mustard is preparing to launch his fourth studio album, FAITH OF A MUSTARD SEED. It’s expected to hit streaming services on July 26, and so far, the only confirmed feature is “PARKING LOT” with Travis Scott.

“I’m high as a motherf**kin’ Scott, the rock/ I give her good d**k, the type it’s hard to stop/ The mashup sound make the artist drop,” the Houston rapper spat in a snippet for the cut on Tuesday (June 18). The record will be released on Friday (June 21).

Mustard’s previous LP, Perfect Ten, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week. Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign, Ella Mai, Playboi Carti and the late Nipsey Hussle were among some of the contributing artists. The project also spawned fan favorites like “Pure Water” and “On GOD.”