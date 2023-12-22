News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Explains Why He Performed "FE!N" 10 Times In A Row: "I Have The Best Fans" / 12.22.2023

Last night (Dec. 21), Travis Scott spoke with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” about his unique show setlists, specifically his habit of playing “FE!N” multiple times consecutively during concerts.

Notably, Scott performed the track ten times in a row at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Explaining his approach to Fallon, the musician stated, “Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

Rappers playing the same record back-to-back isn’t unprecedented in the music industry. In 2012, JAY-Z and Kanye West performed their joint single “N**gas In Paris” 12 consecutive times for a Paris audience. Similarly, in 2017, Scott played his single “Goosebumps” 14 times during a Houston show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott discussed his latest LP, UTOPIA, which was released over the summer. He shared his excitement about the Grammy nomination, vying for Best Rap Album.

Scott explained, “Yes, okay, this time we gotta just bring it home! It means a lot to me. I love music, and I love the Academy. I think some of the most amazing artists and talented artists have achieved that. And as a producer, and as a writer, and as a musician, I take music very seriously. So I love it. It’s amazing.”

In addition to his project, Scott touched on his collaboration with Beyoncé, his custom Nikes and a recent incident at a Knicks game where a spilled drink led to a courtside mishap. Watch the video below.

Scott announced his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” in August. It kicked off on Oct. 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with subsequent stops in Las Vegas, Portland, Atlanta, Baltimore and more. The final show will take place in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31, 2024.