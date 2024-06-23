News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Brings Out 21 Savage, Summer Walker And More At Birthday Bash In Atlanta / 06.23.2024

Saturday (June 22) night, Latto made history as the first woman to headline 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta. The rising emcee brought out 21 Savage, Usher, Summer Walker, Anycia, Roscoe Dash and many more during her dynamic set.

Before the show, Latto shared multiple posts on social media explaining how excited she was for the opportunity to headline Atlanta’s marque show at State Farm Arena. In a post on Instagram, she mentioned, “Not making a penny from Birthday Bash. I invested it all back in the show, so get your tickets. Don’t waste my money. Link in bio: I am also figuring out a live stream for my people who don’t live in the A, so hold tight.”

One fan on social media said, “I’ve decided. Latto needs to be a part of the Birthday Bash planning every year because this made me wanna go or have a viewing party next year #birthdaybash. She is doing such a good job. I don’t know if a headliner has done it like this.”

Following her guest appearance during the “Big Energy” rapper’s set, Anycia said, “Birthday Bash was tea. I’m tea. [I love you,] Latto. Thank you for having me, big mama <3.” Latto also announced her forthcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Ahead of the show, fans believed Latto was taking shots at her rap foe Ice Spice after she posted a cake with the caption, “Think I’m the s**t, b**ch????” The caption takes a lyric from her subliminal diss track toward Spice titled “Sunday Service.”