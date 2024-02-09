News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Seemingly Fires Back At Ice Spice On "Sunday Service" / 02.09.2024

Today (Feb. 9), Latto released her latest single titled “Sunday Service.” The song contained lyrics seemingly responding to Ice Spice’s “Think U The S**t (Fart),” as previously hinted at by cover art and snippets shared online.

On the record, Latto delivered lines like, “Think I’m the s**t? B**ch, I know it, h**/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though/ Miss me with that sucker s**t, I’m not your baby mama.”

Elsewhere, the 777 artist issued a seemingly broad critique of her contemporaries. She rapped, “These b**ches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/ Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b**ch/ Stop all that motherf**kin’ yellin’, h**/ ‘Cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, h**.”

Listen to the track below.

Ahead of “Sunday Service,” Latto shared her intentions behind the song on Gillie Da King and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast. She described it as “homage” to female rappers, including those she’s currently in conflict with. “I feel like we’re the topic of the conversation. We’re the whole movement right now,” the musician shared. “We all doing our thing. It’s whatever you want it to be.”

Last Friday (Feb. 2), Ice confirmed that “Think U The S**t (Fart)” was a response to Latto previewing the track with her music video in the background. On Twitter Spaces, the Bronx native explained, “Seeing that I’m in the back of your weak a** snippet? I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ It was really just a snippet.”

The pair seemingly began beefing in January 2023 after a clip of Latto failing to finish Ice’s “Bikini Bottom” verse went viral. Fans theorized it was shade, which subsequently led to stan accounts accusing the two of biting each other’s styles, among other subliminals.