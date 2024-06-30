News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Slams Production Team Mid-Performance For Botching 2024 BET Experience Set / 06.30.2024

Cardi B faced several technical issues during her headline show at the BET Experience concert on Saturday (June 29). Amid her 40-minute set, which included hits like “I Like It,” “Up,” and “WAP,” the Grammy-winning musician was forced to halt her performance at one point.

Addressing the problems onstage, she expressed her frustration directly. “For production, y’all messing up my pyros, the fans [are] off, [and] y’all [are] messing up my music. F**k am I paying y’all p**sy a** n**as for?,” the rapper exclaimed mid-performance. “Turn my f**king fan on, b**ch. Let’s go,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist furiously continued.

For someone of Cardi’s caliber, the rapper’s public remarks sparked some debate online. “I understand that people have families to feed, but I [wish] we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment,” one Twitter user wrote. “This principle isn’t exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included.”

Of course, the New York native clapped back. “Girl, shut up… When you do a show, you don’t pay after. You pay before. I paid $350,000 upfront, [and] the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day, that money is not returnable,” the rapper responded.

Cardi further elaborated on her stance regarding the performance’s quality during a fiery back-and-forth with YouTuber Milagro Gramz. “Don’t half-a** my show because [you’re] comfortable when I definitely don’t half-a** when it comes to paying,” she stated. “Don’t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same h** talkin’ bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason,” she added.

The BET Experience bill featured a number of other artists as well. Gunna graced attendees with a medley of hits from his fifth studio album, One of Wun, including “whatsapp” and “prada dem.” Meanwhile, Sexyy Red gave the crowd a preview of her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” with renditions of “Rich Baby Daddy,” “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “Pound Town.” Davido and singer Jordan Ward also performed at the show.