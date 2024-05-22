News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images BET's 2024 Fan Fest To Feature Performances From Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Shaboozey, And More / 05.22.2024

As the 2024 BET Awards approach, the network is gearing up for a weekend of fun and entertainment. Announced today (May 22), the 2024 Fan Fest will bring together artists like Flo Milli, Skilla Baby, Rob49, Lay Bankz, and more on June 28 and 29.

Presented by Walmart, the occasion is expected to include various events and activities. Among the highlights are a celebrity basketball matchup led by “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo, a skating party helmed by DJ Mustard, and performances on the “106 & Park” stage featuring Baby Tate and NLE Choppa.

Saucy Santana, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, That Girl Lay Lay, Honey Bxby, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Luh Tyler, Lady London, and Monaleo are among the additional acts to look forward to.

Earlier this year, BET Media Group CEO Scott Mills spoke to Billboard about Fan Fest’s return after a nearly five-year hiatus. “We are proud to reintroduce BET Experience in the vibrant city of Los Angeles to celebrate the best of Black culture and entertainment,” he said. “BETX 2024 is set to deliver an unprecedented week of entertainment, engagement, and empowerment, all anchored in the brilliance and creativity of Black culture and our community.”

The company’s president of media sales, Louis Carr, added, “Historically, BETX has been a core part of our brand success, offering bespoke opportunities for our partners to join our celebration of Black culture and directly engage with consumers and multiple segments of the Black community in meaningful, impactful ways.”

The 2024 BET Awards will take place on June 30. Drake led the nominations with seven nods, while Nicki Minaj followed with six. Trailing behind the “FTCU” rapper were J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét, who each had five.

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Shaboozey, Monét, and Red were among the performers announced for this year’s event.