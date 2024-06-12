News Ivan Apfel / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Changes The Artwork For His Drake Diss "Champagne Moments" / 06.12.2024

Rick Ross isn’t done with his Drake beef just yet. On Tuesday (June 11), the Maybach Music Group founder updated the cover for his diss track “Champagne Moments.”

Initially featuring a generic face that some fans likened to Drake, the new artwork now portrays the Canadian star in a cartoonish style, complete with yellow-blonde hair and a bow tie.

The artists’ feud reportedly began in March after Ross unfollowed Drake on Instagram and featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Everyday Hustle.” A leaked version of the OVO boss’ “Push Ups” surfaced online the following month, in which he called out everyone from The Weeknd to Kendrick Lamar.

“I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/ Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**ga turnin’ 50/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy/ Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business,” Drake spat on the Boi-1da and DJ Tay Keith-produced cut.

On “Champagne Moments,” Ross poked fun at the Toronto rapper’s racial identity and physical appearance. He dished out lyrics like, “Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice/ Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew” and “Fifty mil’ for the crib, where you want me to stay?/ I could shoot up the block, I got pictures to paint/ Let you DM my h**, but got b**ches you can’t.”

“You ain’t never want to be a n**ga anyway, n**ga. That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your [father’s] nose, n**ga. I unfollowed you, n**ga, ’cause you sent the motherf**kin’ cease-and-desist to French Montana, n**ga,” Ross continued in the outro.

As Hip Hop fans highlighted, the Port of Miami creator hasn’t dropped another diss record since then, despite Drake taking more jabs at him on May’s “Family Matters.”