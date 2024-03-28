News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Hip Hop Fans Accuse Rick Ross Of "Picking A Side" After Jamming To Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse / 03.28.2024

According to Hip Hop fans, Rick Ross officially chose a side in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s apparent rap beef.

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday (March 27), Ross was seen enjoying Lamar’s verse from “Like That,” which appeared on Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU. On the track, the Compton emcee took direct jabs at both Drake and J. Cole. One of the notable lines included, “F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

Last weekend, fans noticed that Ross, who has collaborated with Drake frequently over the past decade, was no longer following the Toronto native. The Port of Miami rapper also contributed to “Everyday Hustle” from Future and Metro’s joint project, which dropped on March 22.

Adding fuel to the fire, Drake allegedly invited Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, to his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” stop in Sunrise, FL. On Instagram, she posted an OVO-branded envelope with her name on it, followed by videos from the concert itself.

Today (March 28), the “You Broke My Heart” artist appeared to shade one — or possibly all — of his rumored adversaries. He captioned a social media post, “They [would] rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy.”

On Monday (March 25), Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, seemingly threw shade at Lamar, Ross, Metro, and Future on Instagram. His post read, “Yo, I am about to drop some new music, and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them [to] start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1.”

He concluded, “I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I WILL BE No. 1 one day!”