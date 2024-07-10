Coi Leray

Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Image

Coi Leray Says Her Pixie Cut Signified A "Breaking Point" In Her Life

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.10.2024

Coi Leray has undergone a lot of changes since her breakout success with singles like “No More Parties,” “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” and “TWINNEM.” During a cover story for Teen Vogue’s inaugural “MOMENT” series, the rapper revealed a major turning point in her career: adopting a pixie cut.

Leray recounted the moment with clarity and humor: “When I cut it, I was like, ‘I don’t have to deal with getting my hair done no more! It’s going to be easy.’” She further told the publication, “I didn’t even notice I was going through something. I’m not saying I cut my hair because I was stressed out, but I do think if you look at the timing and how everything played out, it looks like I had a breaking point.”

The “Players” hitmaker did the big chop in July 2023, just a month after releasing her sophomore album, COI, under Uptown Records.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

In June, Leray embarked on Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour” as a supporting act alongside the likes of Tink, UMI and Kiana Ledé. The artists are expected to play at the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday night before making stops in Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle, among other cities. The trek will wrap up in Columbus, Ohio on Aug. 22.

“We never met! But I know her sister and her makeup artist, Nikko Anthony, who is my makeup artist. He’s our link-up,” Leray said when asked about her previous interactions with Aiko. “I think [she and I] probably spoke in the DM one time, but he tells me how she’s so excited to meet me, and he always tells her how excited I am to meet her. This tour is going to be dope. It has a lot of R&B singers; I’m the rapper. I’m going to bring that energy.”

Leray released Lemon Cars, executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, in May. The EP contained records like “Can’t Come Back” and “Coke Bottle Body” with Skilla Baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coi (@coileray)

Coi Leray

