Coi Leray

Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images

Coi Leray Reacts To 'COI' Album Sales: "I'm Super Proud Of Myself"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.04.2023

Coi Leray’s sophomore album COI charted at No. 102 on the Billboard 200 following its release last week. The 16-song project sold approximately 10,000 units in its opening week. It also includes guest appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, and Lola Brooke. 

“This time with three hits on the Hot 100… I’m super proud of myself,” Leray stated on Twitter to thank her fan base for their support. Released in April 2022, her previous LP Trendsetter fared marginally better by reaching No. 89 on the Billboard chart with an initial sale of 11,500 album-equivalent units.

Despite the rather lukewarm first-week numbers, Leray’s singles continue to impress on the Billboard Hot 100. “Players” spent 25 weeks on the chart and currently sits at No. 48. Meanwhile, collaborative efforts like “Self Love” with Metro Boomin from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with David Guetta occupy No. 61 and No. 79, respectively.

Not everyone took the album’s sales as a negative sign. Both Boosie Badazz and Trinidad James were quick to praise Leray’s talent, with Badazz suggesting the project should have sold “at least 100K” in the first week. “Either this s**t rigged [or] celebrity kids just get hated on when it’s time to swipe,” the former commented.

Earlier this year, Leray rallied her fellow contemporaries by proposing a collaborative project with the intention of achieving a No. 1 hit this year. “Ain’t been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year,” she wrote on Twitter. The New Jersey native’s vision was visually amplified during her performance at the 2023 BET Awards, where she donned a jacket featuring the names of iconic and rising female artists.

However, despite the supportive voices and Leray’s momentum, some fans couldn’t help but express disappointment in the album’s performance, blaming her label’s promotional efforts rather than the LP itself. Notably, a handful of critics have called out the project for what they perceive as lazy sampling.

News
Coi Leray
Coi Leray

