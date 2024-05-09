News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Coi Leray Announces Upcoming EP 'Lemon Cars' Executive Produced By Mike WiLL Made-It / 05.09.2024

Coi Leray has an EP on the way. Today (May 9), the musician announced that Lemon Cars, executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, will hit streaming platforms on May 24.

The forthcoming project will be her first full-length release under Island Records. She debuted her previous two offerings, COI and Blue Moon, via Republic Records in 2023. The latter body of work contained songs like “Liquor and Weed,” “Wicked Butterflies,” and “Isabel Marant.”

Lemon Cars is expected to house tracks such as “Can’t Come Back” and “Wanna Come Thru.” The first-mentioned record has over 178,000 YouTube views to date. See Leray’s announcement post below.

Regarding “Wanna Come Thru,” Leray said via press release, “This song is about me on my grown and sexy. Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do. As you get older, you tap into your womanhood, and your femininity, and I feel like you should embrace that. It’s feeling good for yourself, looking in the mirror, and just loving yourself.”

Mike WiLL added, “It’s a culture-shifting record. The song is just fresh and forward-pushing. What I love about it is it sounds simple, and easy to digest, and instantly puts you in a mood. It’s the best feeling ever to be able to create a song that makes the listener feel good. This is [a No. 1 hit for sure]. We have plenty more on the way.”

On Friday (May 10), Leray will drop the title track for Lemon Cars. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of her pole dancing in the Dragan Andic-directed visuals. Notably, the release will arrive just a day before the “Players” rapper’s 27th birthday.

In June, fans can catch Leray as a supporting act on Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour.” Other artists on the trek’s lineup include Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé.