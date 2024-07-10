News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Gracefully Responds To Steve Harvey's "Feet" Question On "Celebrity Family Feud" / 07.10.2024

On Tuesday (July 9) night, Megan Thee Stallion squared off against Ne-Yo for ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” each accompanied by their respective families. Hosted by Steve Harvey, the episode featured a spirited competition that began with a controversial prompt.

Wearing a bronze suit, Harvey poised the question to both stars: “Name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet.” Megan was quick on the buzzer, replying with “Massage!” which topped the survey board as the No. 1 answer. Labeled as “Rubbed ‘Em,” it accounted for 50 of the 100 surveyed responses.

Opting to continue the round, Megan, who wore a stunning red dress, ushered Harvey toward her family. Her manager, Travis Farris, stepped up next with the guess, “Cut [their] toenails,” which also resonated well. It had the second-highest response with 27 points. Harvey humorously reacted with, “Come on, playa, snip snip! You still feeling that, click click!”

It’s worth mentioning that the question raised some eyebrows online, especially in the context of the “Girls in the Hood” artist’s shooting incident involving Tory Lanez in 2020 — and Nicki Minaj’s jabs on “Big Foot,” released in January 2024. “That could’ve been very triggering, but big ups to Meg for letting it fly,” wrote one commenter underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Another user said, “I’m glad I’m not the only [one] that thought this question was messy when I watched the episode tonight.”

Regardless, the Houston native appeared to have a good time. The “Celebrity Family Feud” episode notably aired a week after she wrapped up her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with GloRilla. Megan embarked on its U.K. and European leg starting July 7 in Paris.

Her third studio album, MEGAN, came out on June 28. It boasted features from Kyle Richh, Yuki Chiba, UGK and Victoria Monét, among others.