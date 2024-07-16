News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Drops Exclusive "Hot Girl Summer Tour" Merch For Amazon Prime Day / 07.16.2024

In June, Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with Amazon to promote its 10th annual Prime Day, which officially kicked off on Tuesday (July 16). To help commemorate the launch, the artist unveiled new merchandise in support of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

The collection ranged from items like a two-piece cropped T-shirt and booty shorts set in red and yellow, respectively, as well as a tote bag, “Hot Dog Summer” dog T-shirt and beach towel. In a nod to her Megan Thee Lifeguard character from “It’s Prime Day,” the Houston native also debuted a bikini swimsuit.

“One of my favorite Prime Day picks was the Hot Dog Summer T-shirt — one for all the Hotties who have dogs or have friends with dogs. It was just so cute,” she told ESSENCE.

Elsewhere, Megan spoke about working with Amazon for their Prime Day commercial. “They were extremely supportive and open to many of my creative ideas. I also did all my stunts for the music video, so I’m proud of how we brought the Megan Thee Daredevil persona to life because I don’t like heights,” she explained. “At the end of the day, it was a great experience — my friends know how often I use Amazon, so it was an authentic and organic partnership.”

“It’s Prime Day” was an Amazon Music exclusive on MEGAN, which dropped on June 28. The LP arrived with pre-release offerings like “HISS,” “Cobra” and “BOA.” The standout cut “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba recently peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additional guest appearances included GloRilla, UGK, Kyle Richh, Victoria Monét and Big K.R.I.T.

Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” began its U.K. and European leg on July 7 in France. It’s expected to wrap up on Wednesday (July 17) in London before the “Savage” rapper closes out the trek completely with two headlining festival sets in the United States.