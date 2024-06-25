News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Amazon Partners With Megan Thee Stallion Ahead Of Prime Day / 06.25.2024

Amazon teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to promote its 10th annual Prime Day, set for July 16 and 17. On Tuesday (June 25), the Houston rap star released a new song titled “It’s Prime Day,” accompanied by a music video where she shops for various items on the online retailer, including a pink dog collar for her Frenchie and faux eyelashes.

“I’m Tina Snow, and I shop all the time / I can be who I want thanks to Amazon Prime / With the shorts that make the booty sit like mine / Once you log in, there ain’t nothin’ hard to find,” she rapped. “They got lashes, jewelry, clothes, candles / Imma login and blow a bag on my animals / 4oe got a shirt, Oneita got a purse / How ’bout squeaky toys? Let’s see who catch it first.”

In the visual effort, Megan can be seen taking on different roles, such as a chef, cosplayer, stylist, lifeguard and daredevil — complete with her own motorcycle. Check it out below.

Later in the song, Megan clarified that there are some things you simply can’t buy in life — or at least on Amazon — like her figure: “You wish you could put this booty in your search bar / Baby, this the kinda body that you work for, aye / But you can buy the weights for the reps / Cream to make you sweat, and a two-piece set.”

The two-day event, exclusive to Prime members who pay a monthly fee of $14.99 or an annual fee of $139, offers access to deals and perks like free shipping. It’s also worth mentioning that “It’s Prime Day” will be available on the Amazon Music exclusive version of MEGAN, the “Captain Hook” artist’s upcoming album.

On July 22, Megan unveiled the new project’s official tracklist, which includes guest appearances from GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monét, Kyle Richh and Yuki Chiba.