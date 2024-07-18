News Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images and John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Lashes Out On Joe Budden For Claiming Fans Will "Never Get Another Cardi Album" / 07.18.2024

Cardi B is on a hot streak when it comes to collaborations. Earlier in the year, she struck gold by appearing on remixes of Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” as well as GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be.” The New York rapper also has a brand new record with Rob49, which is slated to debut on Friday (July 19).

With plenty of anticipation riding on the imminent release, Joe Budden spoke about the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s current run on his eponymous podcast on Thursday (July 18). “You’ll never get another Cardi album again,” he claimed. “That’s what Cardi’s about to be now, a single artist.”

While much of his remarks were nothing fans hadn’t heard already, things took a turn for the worst when Budden mentioned Offset, whom the Grammy winner shares two children with. The “Pump It Up” creator stated, “I’m sure Offset wants Cardi to put out an album. Hey, fellas out there, boyfriends, y’all know that feeling, right? When you want your b**ch to get a job? You [are] in the house, and your b**ch just won’t leave.”

Budden’s comments evidently struck a nerve, as Cardi hopped on Twitter Spaces shortly after to air out her grievances. “I don’t understand why I keep getting harassed by this man. [Do] you want an interview or something?” she asked before offering the Harlem native a chance to hear her LP.

“I’m really sick and tired of you keeping my name in your f**king mouth. You [are] acting like you’re keeping it there because you really want a project from me,” she furiously continued. “You tear down my single. You tear down my personal life. You tear down everything I f**king do. So, it’s not coming from a genuine place.”

Cardi’s follow-up to Invasion of Privacy is expected to be released in 2024. However, she’s pushed the album back several times before.