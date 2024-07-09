News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Rob49 And Cardi B Announce Upcoming Collaboration "ON DAT MONEY" / 07.09.2024

On Tuesday (July 9), Rob49 and Cardi B announced their first-ever collaboration. Titled “ON DAT MONEY,” the upcoming single is slated to hit streaming platforms on July 19.

In addition to the track itself, both artists shared footage of themselves behind the scenes of the video shoot. “Yeah, motherf**kers, we got something on the way. Fire. Right there on that money b**ch,” Cardi said. Rob49 added, “F**k me on that money, b**ch!”

Afterward, the rising rapper commented, “I like yo’ style I ain’t gon’ lie” underneath her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“ON DAT MONEY” will continue the New York rap star’s feature run. She first appeared on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” alongside SZA in March, followed by a guest verse on Shakira’s “Puntería.” In May, former collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla tapped Cardi for “Wanna Be (Remix),” just two weeks before her contributions to Peso Pluma’s “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE.”

All that being said, fans still await the Invasion of Privacy creator’s next solo track. In June, she announced, “I want to drop something. I want to drop a little song” before disclosing, “It’s very mean. Very, very mean.” The rapper previously fueled listeners’ appetites with “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle),” the latter of which sampled Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B**ch.”

On the other hand, Rob49 wrapped up his “Vultures Eat The Most Tour” with Skilla Baby on July 2. The New Orleans native had put out his critically acclaimed album 4GOD II in 2023. It boasted features from DaBaby, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Roddy Ricch, NoCap and Trippie Redd, among others. “Shake Sum,” “Flexing Hard,” and “Hate It or Love It” were among the surefire cuts.

“Homebody” from the project’s deluxe version received a remix from Moneybagg Yo and BossMan Dlow in June. The record was preceded by loose singles like “Wassam Baby” with Lil Wayne and “Off Dat Drank.”