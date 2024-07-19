News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Claims Rap Beef With Ice Spice Is "Not Even That Serious" / 07.19.2024

Earlier in the year, Ice Spice and Latto traded jabs at each other on their respective tracks “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Sunday Service.” However, according to the Atlanta rapper, their beef doesn’t run very deep.

On Friday (July 19), in an interview with Billboard, Latto discussed their back-and-forth and why she doesn’t think it’ll reach the same level as Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s ongoing feud. She prefaced, “I mean this in the most understanding [way]: I’m a fan of music. I’m not one of them ‘lyrical only; anything else is bulls**t’ [type of] people.”

“If I [were] to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I’ma go tit for tat with. I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane,” the “Big Energy” artist explained. “It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.’”

Latto concluded, “Everybody gon’ take their lil’ jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me. I feel like you should do that. Continue to! But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t.”

The Grammy Award nominee’s forthcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is set to be released in August. As fans previously pointed out, the title is an acronym for “s**t,” possibly alluding to Ice Spice’s infamous chorus on “Think U The S**t (Fart).”

Ahead of the LP, Latto tagged Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli for “Sunday Service (Remix)” and dropped “Big Mama,” which was broken into two parts. In May, she also previewed a track flipping T.I.’s “24’s.”