Ice Spice Takes Shots At Latto For Speculated Jab In "Weak A** Snippet"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.03.2024

Ice Spice and Latto have been rumored to have tension for quite some time. However, neither artist confirmed their feud with one another despite fan speculation about subliminal shots on songs and social media.

On Friday (Feb. 2) night, Ice took to Twitter Spaces, where she confirmed that “Think U The S**t (Fart)” was a response to the Atlanta rapper’s perceived jab in a song snippet shared on Jan. 7.

“Seeing that I’m in the back of your weak a** snippet? I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ It was really just a snippet,” Ice said. “I was like, ‘This has to be fake. This is AI.’ But b**ches be bold, so I was like, ‘Oh, we’re being bold today.’”

In the clip that Ice was referencing, Latto spat, “I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she so nervous.” In the background, users noticed the Bronx rapper’s “Pretty Girl” video playing, which escalated tension.

Friction between the pair began in January 2023. Latto attended a red carpet event where Billboard asked the artist to complete the lyrics to Ice’s “Bikini Bottom.” She appeared clueless and could not finish the verse, which fans theorized was shade.

Latto was also speculated to have taken a shot at Ice on Offset’s SET IT OFF in October 2023. On the track “FINE AS CAN BE,” she seemingly referenced the New Yorker’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

She rapped, “That n**ga a munch/ Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/ I don’t do backends, need it up front/ I’m big dawg, you b**ches is runts/ Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/ I pull triggers and I pull blunts/ I pull cars like it’s Tonk/ B**ch, you couldn’t top me in the bunk.”

