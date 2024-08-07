News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug Seemingly Falls Asleep In Court During RICO Trial, Social Media Reacts / 08.07.2024

Young Thug’s trial resumed on Wednesday (Aug. 7), with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker questioning the prosecution about additional information the defense should know. Adding to the long haul — day 107 in court — cameras caught the rapper seemingly asleep.

In a viral clip shared online, Young Thug’s eyes appeared closed while his lawyer, Brian Steel, discussed the allegations of him leading a gang. Underneath The Shade Room’s reshare, social media made light of the situation and humorously pointed out how drawn-out the case has been.

“106 days on trial, I’d be tired too!” read one reply. Another claimed, “They [are] not doing anything anyway but going back and forth about secret ex parte meetings.” A separate fan commented, “He [is] tired of the bulls**t. This has to be the worst court case I’ve ever seen.”

Elsewhere, someone wrote, “He needs all the beauty rest he can get ‘cause I need a new album straight out that pin, sir!” It’s worth mentioning that the Atlanta talent released his third studio album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, from behind bars in 2023. The 15-song offering, which featured the likes of Drake, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Also on Wednesday, Steel filed a motion to omit any reports related to cell phone evidence that the state withheld from them. “This is [an] abuse of process and time as Mr. Williams (Young Thug) now needs to go back and consult independent experts to review all work. The time to share this discovery ended, and same must be excluded in the State’s case-in-chief as well as rebuttal,” the court document read.

Earlier in the week, Whitaker set a deadline for prosecutors to address the defense’s requests for a mistrial or disqualifications by Friday (Aug. 9). Jury and witness testimonies are planned to resume on the following Monday (Aug. 12).