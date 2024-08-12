News David Crotty / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Woody Says Police Harassment Pushed Him To Tell On Young Thug / 08.12.2024

Young Thug’s RICO trial resumed on Monday (Aug. 12), with Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland returning to the stand. During the morning proceedings, prosecutors pressed the key witness for details about his discussions with law enforcement regarding the Young Stoner Life Records founder.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker put Copeland on the spot: testify again or stay in jail until the trial’s end. Reluctantly, he chose the former option. “I’m tired of y’all bothering me,” he told the court.

Regarding his decision to snitch on the So Much Fun rapper, Copeland explained, “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could. Every time I came out the door, the police [were on me], and they kept bringing up Thug’s name. So, what I did was to get them off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that.’ I know he didn’t do it, and in my mind, I knew that the police would never go mess with him.”

He continued, “It was easy for me to try to throw the blame off on him to try to get them off of me. That’s what I was doing [for] all these years.” The prosecutors subsequently switched their focus to Donovan “Big Nut” Thomas Jr., who tragically lost his life in a 2015 drive-by shooting.

“I was just trying to protect myself. I got a family to protect,” Copeland justified his choice to cooperate with the police. Later, he argued that coercion played a role: “Y’all kept locking me up and putting me in isolation. Putting me in protective custody in Fulton County Jail, where people [are] putting feces all on the wall. [They kept] locking me in the room, keeping me in there 23 hours a day, f**king up my mental [health], and keep dragging me back and forth.”

Young Thug’s trial is currently on its 109th day. Despite being behind bars, the musician was recently featured on Drake’s “It’s Up,” as well as Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “RIVER.”