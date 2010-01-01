Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anxiety is one hell of an emotion, as artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, Coi Leray and many more can attest to. It’s that nagging sense of dread, panic or uncertainty — evidently making for perfect song material. Doechii’s TikTok-viral “Anxiety” might be the most popular example, but surprisingly, there are plenty of other tracks across rap and R&B with the exact same title.

Clearly, some of our favorite musicians are just as stressed as the rest of us, and their anxieties often lead to some of their most relatable, compelling tracks. With that in mind, Rap-Up rounded up eight songs that all share the name “Anxiety.” Take a detailed look below.

1. Anxiety by Doechii

You’ve heard it, we’ve definitely heard it. First recorded back in 2020, Doechii’s "Anxiety" found a surprising second life thanks to TikTok — so much so that she officially dropped it on streaming services nearly five years later. Maybe it's the song’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” sample, or just how badly fans craved new music from the Swamp Princess after her first Grammy win, but it rightfully became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ever the marketing genius, Doechii parlayed the song's viral momentum into a mental health hub called Anxiety Is Watching Me, a platform where fans can anonymously exchange "links to resources, coping mechanisms [or] words of advice" to support each other.

2. Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion

“I'm a bad b**ch, and I got bad anxiety” is a Megan line many of us can relate to. Nestled within Traumazine, the Houston rapper admitted this song was probably the hardest to write for the sprawling 18-track album. Understandably so, since she unloaded a lot: reflecting on losing her mother as well as referencing Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears and Whitney Houston — three legendary women who've all openly struggled with mental health throughout their careers.

3. Anxiety – Intro by Juice WRLD

Though it may not be a song in the traditional sense, “Anxiety - Intro” is such a powerful opener to Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die. He couldn't have summed up anxiety, or the silence surrounding it, any better: “I got money, but there [are] still other issues to talk about other than heartbreak. You've got anxiety, you've got substance abuse, you've got, you know, and it's a lot of issues in the world to talk about.”

4. Anxiety by Coi Leray

This 2022 offering is easily one of Leray’s most vulnerable records disguised as a glossy pop anthem. The Dr. Luke-produced cut sees her opening up about trust issues and depression. "Sometimes I feel like, can't trust no one around me / There's another side of me, but I don't even show it," she spits. There’s quite a lot of symbolism in the video, too — including a scene in which Leray is trapped like a caged bird as well as when a houndstooth-wearing demon wreaks havoc on everyone’s lives.

5. Anxiety by G-Eazy

G-Eazy grapples openly with his anxiety on this fittingly named and deeply honest standout from Freak Show. “Hello, Gerald, it's the voice in your mind / I'm here and I only get louder with time,” he narrates, personifying the emotion. Elsewhere, the rapper addresses his split from Hasley, grieves his late mother and discusses his lack of privacy as a celebrity.

6. Environmental Anxiety. by RAYE

A little different from the rest — in that RAYE isn’t talking about herself in this record — environmental anxiety is anxiety nonetheless. The British singer takes on the idea of how many people rely on vices (drugs, sex and alcohol being among the many) to manage anxiety, while things like social media help fuel those emotions in the first place. “Environmental Anxiety.” is definitely one of the heavier moments on her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues.

7. ANXIETY by Sleepy Hallow featuring Doechii

Perhaps Sleepy Hallow’s track wouldn't even exist without Doechii's original, but then again, it's also the reason the Grammy Award-winning musician officially put it out on streaming services. “[Sleepy Hallow] was sampling my song called ‘Anxiety,’ but my song is using the sample of ‘Somebody That I Used To Know,’” the Swamp Princess explained on social media. In “ANXIETY,” the Queens-born rapper took the familiar sample and flipped it into a drill track — and surprise, surprise — it turned out pretty darn good.

8. Anxiety by LOVEONFRIDAY featuring Trevor Daniel

Sometimes a great record is born out of not-so-great circumstances. Case in point: LOVEONFRIDAY’s "Anxiety." Dealing with withdrawals and desperately missing the one person who could fix everything, the Houston artist croons, “Need you here with me right now because I'm feeling down, yeah / All up in my head, baby, I hate feeling so down, yeah.” Plus, the song carries a lot of the melancholy about heartbreak or drugs that practically helped define late 2010s rap.