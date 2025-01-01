Image Image Credit FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s looking like Grammy night all over again for Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 American Music Awards. CBS and Dick Clark Productions dropped the nominations on Wednesday (April 23), with the Compton native leading the pack thanks in no small part to, you guessed it, “Not Like Us.”

Out of Lamar’s impressive 10 nominations, “Not Like Us” scored nods for Song of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip Hop Song. Also competing in the last-mentioned category are “luther” with SZA and Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which the newly appointed Chanel ambassador appeared on.

GNX is in the running for Album of the Year — one of the new AMA categories this year — along with Favorite Hip Hop Album. Then, when it comes to Collaboration of the Year, Lamar and SZA’s “luther” is up against some pretty heavy hitters: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” and Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” to mention a few.

Lamar himself is nominated for Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist, the latter of which he’s likely to walk away with after the year he’s had. After all, he basically ran circles around fellow nominee Drake, united the West Coast at his “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” Juneteenth show, performed the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with SZA and a laundry list of other things.

Speaking of the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress, SZA racked up six nominations this year, ultimately tying with Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and a few others. Not far behind are Future and The Weeknd with four nods each, while Beyoncé scored three, which might come as a surprise considering rap-adjacent country star Shaboozey pulled in seven.

The 2025 AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees, including GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, Doechii and more, below.

FAVORITE MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP HOP ALBUM

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Gunna – O ne of Wun

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA

FAVORITE HIP HOP SONG

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla and Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR – PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake – $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”