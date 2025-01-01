It’s looking like Grammy night all over again for Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 American Music Awards. CBS and Dick Clark Productions dropped the nominations on Wednesday (April 23), with the Compton native leading the pack thanks in no small part to, you guessed it, “Not Like Us.”
Out of Lamar’s impressive 10 nominations, “Not Like Us” scored nods for Song of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip Hop Song. Also competing in the last-mentioned category are “luther” with SZA and Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which the newly appointed Chanel ambassador appeared on.
GNX is in the running for Album of the Year — one of the new AMA categories this year — along with Favorite Hip Hop Album. Then, when it comes to Collaboration of the Year, Lamar and SZA’s “luther” is up against some pretty heavy hitters: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” and Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” to mention a few.
Lamar himself is nominated for Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist, the latter of which he’s likely to walk away with after the year he’s had. After all, he basically ran circles around fellow nominee Drake, united the West Coast at his “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” Juneteenth show, performed the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with SZA and a laundry list of other things.
Speaking of the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress, SZA racked up six nominations this year, ultimately tying with Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and a few others. Not far behind are Future and The Weeknd with four nods each, while Beyoncé scored three, which might come as a surprise considering rap-adjacent country star Shaboozey pulled in seven.
The 2025 AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees, including GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, Doechii and more, below.
FAVORITE MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP HOP ALBUM
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Gunna – O ne of Wun
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
FAVORITE HIP HOP SONG
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
GloRilla and Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR – PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake – $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”