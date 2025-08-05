Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii did not come to play for her first Met Gala! The Alligator Bites Never Heal creator hit the red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton short suit designed by Pharrell. Without a doubt, she was one of the night’s more memorable rappers.

Unfortunately, much of her big moment was overshadowed by footage of her yelling at her team on the way to the event surfacing online. “Give me another umbrella now and another. I need more f**king umbrellas,” she shouted from inside a makeshift clothing-rack box. Clearly, her “anxiety” was through the roof (pun intended), and she finally broke her silence about the incident on Wednesday (May 7).

Soundtracked by Commodores' “Easy,” Doechii shared a video on TikTok of her slowly backing away from the camera with her hands raised. "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas,” the text overlay hilariously read. “This was such an overstimulating night,” she added in the caption. Afterwards, she took to Instagram Stories for a more serious response: "All jokes aside, I'm so, so, so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night!"

"We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time, and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for,” the post continued. “It's nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme, and a time was had.” Evidently, Doechii isn’t letting those few tense moments throw off her already incredible 2025.

Earlier in the year, the Swamp Princess became the third woman to win Best Rap Album for her Alligator Bites Never Heal. “We just have to take a moment for that. That is incredible,” Ego Nwodim said during their talk on the 2025 Met Gala carpet. Doechii also gave a bit more insight into her look for the night, which was “heavily inspired” by Monica Miller’s “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”