Key Takeaways:

The livestream marks Young Thug’s first major livestream appearance since his release from prison.

Fans are speculating about possible updates on Young Thug’s forthcoming album, UY SCUTI.

The stream follows leaked jail calls that stirred controversy, adding tension to the livestream’s timing.

Adin Ross has announced that he’ll soon be livestreaming with Young Thug. On Friday (Sept. 5) night, the internet personality confirmed they’ll broadcast on Sunday (Sept. 7), though he didn't specify a time.

Ross billed it as “the first interview,” but technically, the “Digits” hitmaker already sat down with GQ in April. It marked his first sit-down since being released from prison the year prior. As always, the stream will run on Kick.

What Young Thug might share on Ross’ stream is anyone’s guess, but fans are hoping for updates on his long-awaited fourth studio album, UY SCUTI. He first previewed the LP with “Money On Money” featuring Future. Then, during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June, the YSL Records founder teased a Ken Carson collaboration that could possibly end up on the final cut.

There’s also a possibility that Young Thug will address the leaked jail calls from his incarceration while awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case. Over the past week, audio surfaced of him speaking on Gunna, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, and many others, most of which sparked backlash online.

In one clip, the So Much Fun rapper called GloRilla “ugly as f**k” during a call with Mariah the Scientist, adding that he “would not pursue her, at all, ever.” He later apologized publicly on X. “First of all, I’m sorry to [you] for my words,” Young Thug wrote. “I honestly don’t think [you’re] ugly at all. I was speaking from jail [and] just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to [you], twin.”

Young Thug may be at the most polarizing point of his career, and so is Ross, as fans noted in the comments under the streamer’s announcement. “Twitter [will be] having a field day with this,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “I think a Kai [Cenat] stream with Young Thug would be better.”