Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images, Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Asake at Wireless Festival 2024, Tyla at All Points East 2025, Gunna at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025, Mariah the Scientist at Global Citizen Fest 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Center

Key Takeaways:

Wizkid, Tyla and Asake are among the top-billed artists for Afro Nation Portugal 2026, happening July 3 to 5 in Portimão.

Young Jonn, Denden and Darkoo join the first wave of performers, with more announcements expected soon.

A new Afrotronic Stage will debut, introducing electronic sounds to the festival’s Afrobeats core.

The first wave of performers for Afro Nation Portugal 2026 has officially been announced. On Thursday (Oct. 2), organizers revealed that Asake, Tyla and Wizkid will headline the three-day festival in Portimão from July 3 to 5.

Joining them as a “special guest” is Gunna, who’ll be making his Afro Nation debut. The Atlanta rapper has already worked with all three of the headliners across songs like “satisfaction,” “Jump” and “forever be mine.” Attendees can also look forward to seeing Mariah the Scientist perform a couple of months after her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR,” along with Niska and Olamide.

Darkoo, Young Jonn and Denden round out the lineup so far, with more names still to come. Presale tickets go live next Thursday (Oct. 9) at 10 a.m. GMT, followed by the general sale the next day at the same time.

For the first time, Afro Nation Portugal will introduce a brand-new stage: the Afrotronic Stage. “A fresh wave of electronic sounds joining the Afro Nation experience for the very first time,” organizers promised. “The future of the culture, right on the beach!”

This has been a really great year for both Afrobeats and many of the names on the lineup. Tyla, for example, released her WWP mixtape in July. The four-song effort housed “DYNAMITE” with Wizkid, alongside fan favorites like “IS IT” and “BLISS.”

Meanwhile, Gunna debuted his final album under Young Stoner Life Records, The Last Wun, in August. The project saw him reuniting with frequent collaborator Offset — who he’s currently cooking up a joint LP with — as well as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Nechie and Asake.

Mariah’s HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY arrived later that month with a lone feature from Kali Uchis on “Is It a Crime.” The album also included “Burning Blue” and “Rainy Days.” She performed the latter two records on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month.