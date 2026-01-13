Image Image Credit Katie Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky performs at Tyler The Creator's 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky will perform a cinematic tribute during Yams Day 2026, which will be streamed live on multiple platforms.

The performance will feature music from his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, with orchestration by Danny Elfman.

The livestream airs a day after Rocky makes his “Saturday Night Live” debut.

A$AP Rocky has something special lined up for Yams Day 2026. On Tuesday (Jan. 13), he announced that he’ll be the next artist featured in Amazon Music’s “Songline” series.

The episode will air live across Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 9 p.m. ET. According to Mixtape Madness, Rocky will bring Don’t Be Dumb “to life in a cinematic, city-spanning performance,” with orchestrations by Danny Elfman and appearances from fellow A$AP Mob members.

The publication also shared that the performance “will be available to stream for 24 hours.” However, it’s unclear whether the live records will later land on Amazon Music, the same way they have from past guests like Big Sean, Billie Eilish and Little Simz.

“In celebration of my brother A$AP Yams, performing in New York is always special and a full circle moment. Yams believed in the vision [before] everyone. I want to thank Amazon Music 'Songline' for allowing me to celebrate these moments,” Rocky said in a statement. See the post below.

So far, Rocky has released two confirmed singles leading up to Don’t Be Dumb, which is slated to arrive on Friday (Jan. 16). The first, “Punk Rocky,” saw him going in a more punk-rap direction, much like its title suggests. The rapper also enlisted “Stranger Things” actress Winona Ryder for its accompanying music video last week.

Then, on Monday (Jan. 12), he dropped “Helicopter$” alongside an animated visual. On the record, Rocky boasted about his PUMA partnership and referenced fellow New York icons Cam’ron and Jim Jones. Both songs are promising entries from the forthcoming LP.

Beyond the album itself, fans can look forward to Rocky making his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Saturday (Jan. 17). While he hasn’t announced a tour yet, the father of three is already confirmed as a headliner for Governors Ball’s third and final night in June.