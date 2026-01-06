Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, Rapper Baby Keem performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Mariah The Scientist performs onstage during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, and Ravyn Lenae performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Governors Ball 2026 returns to NYC with a genre-spanning lineup of global stars.

The festival features a mix of Hip Hop, K-pop, R&B, and indie acts across three days.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 8), with both single-day and weekend passes available.

Festival season is creeping up, and on Tuesday (Jan. 6), Governors Ball shared its stacked 2026 lineup. A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, and others are set to headline, with many more names filling out the three-day event.

Returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5 to June 7, the fête will begin with Lorde and Keem as night one’s headliners. Notably, the “family ties” rapper hasn’t released an album since 2021’s The Melodic Blue, so it’ll be exciting to see whether he performs any new material. Before they hit the stage, attendees can catch Mariah the Scientist, KATSEYE, and 2hollis live.

Saturday’s headliners are Stray Kids and festival mainstay Kali Uchis. Although there aren’t any rap acts on that day’s bill, “Love Me Not” singer Ravyn Lenae, Blood Orange, and flowerovlove should all be well worth catching live.

Last but definitely not least, Rocky and JENNIE will close out Governors Ball. Dominic Fike, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Khamari, Lexa Gates, and Rachel Chinouriri round out Sunday’s lineup, which is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated days.

The presale opens Thursday (Jan. 8) at 10 a.m. ET, with general tickets going live an hour later at 11 a.m. ET. As usual, fans can choose between three-day passes and single-day tickets. While we wait, check out the full flyer below.

It’ll be interesting to see what Rocky brings to Governors Ball 2026, especially with his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, arriving later this month. On Monday (Jan. 5), the Harlem rapper released the project’s first confirmed single, “Punk Rocky,” which leans into a more punk direction (as hinted at in the title).

There’s also the possibility of Mariah joining Uchis during her set — or the other way around — to perform their collaborations “Pretty Promises,” and “Is It a Crime.” However it plays out, the 2026 lineup already looks like one of the more promising ones in recent years.