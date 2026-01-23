Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky’s guest verses often outshine the main artists, offering standout moments across his career.

His collaborations span genres and generations, featuring icons like Rihanna, Skepta and J. Cole.

The list highlights how Rocky’s style and lyrical presence have evolved across different eras of Hip Hop.

Although he’s often stepped away from music to focus on fashion, acting, and most importantly, fatherhood, A$AP Rocky’s discography is full of memorable features and moments.

The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker is responsible for some of the greatest rap collaborations of the 2010s, from “F**kin’ Problems” with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, to posse cuts like “1Train,” and beyond. When it comes to features, Rocky frequently outshines himself — and in the process, even others. We’ve seen him show out on tracks like Playboi Carti’s “New Choppa,” ScHoolboy Q’s “Hands on the Wheel,” and Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands,” where he clearly had a few things to get off his chest.

With a rapper like Rocky, who’s spent much of his career putting other artists on and lending out his pen, narrowing down the highlights is far from an easy task. Still, we gave it our best shot. Below, revisit 16 of the Harlem rapper’s best features and collabs — in no particular order — and be sure to tell us what we missed.

1. “RAF” with Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti

Rocky getting Quavo, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean all on the same track is probably the musical collaboration equivalent of winning the lottery. While the official release only included Carti on the ad-libs, “RAF” still arrived with not one, but two verses from the “Thinkin Bout You” artist, plus Rocky name-dropping all sorts of designers. Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy was almost too good to rap fans.

2. “F**kin’ Problems” with 2 Chainz, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Housed on LONG.LIVE.A$AP, “F**kin’ Problems” is arguably one of Rocky’s best posse cuts, rivaled only by “1Train” (which we’ll get to later). 2 Chainz handled the hook, while the Harlem rapper, Drake and Kendrick Lamar all went absolutely crazy on the 40-produced instrumental. It’s hard to imagine a collaboration like this happening again — at least not without some serious reconciliation happening — especially after the Drake-Lamar rap feud in 2024, when the Canadian star alluded to sleeping with Rocky’s baby mama, Rihanna, on “Family Matters.”

3. “Work REMIX” with A$FERG, French Montana, Trinidad James and ScHoolboy Q

With French Montana, Trinidad James and ScHoolboy Q all getting their verses in before him, Rocky could've very easily been overshadowed on "Work REMIX." However, he damn near out-rapped everyone on the song with his pretty-boy bars and Magic City shout-out. Rocky and A$AP Ferg — or FERG, as he later decided to go by — were something special in the 2010s.

4. “No Limit” with G-Eazy and Cardi B

Although Cardi B’s show-stopping guest verse is undoubtedly the reason G-Eazy’s “No Limit” took off the way it did, let’s not forget that Rocky laid down the chorus. It would’ve been nice to hear him drop a verse, but all things considered, getting into the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 is already plenty.

5. “Show of Hands” with Future and Metro Boomin

On the topic of the Drake-Lamar feud, “Show of Hands” was one of the many tracks that rap fans got outside of the two obvious main opponents. Rocky bragged about bagging Rihanna before claiming he slept with Drake’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux. “N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smashed before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son,” he rapped.

6. “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” with Skepta

A$AP Rocky’s TESTING was divisive at best, but all that experimenting across his third studio LP did spawn a cross-continental hit: “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).” Maybe it’s because of his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels reference, or the incredibly simple hook courtesy of Skepta, but if we had to guess, the flutes carried a lot of the charm. And really, who can forget Big Smoke interpolating DMX in his guest verse?

7. “1Train” with Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, Danny Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Big K.R.I.T. and Yelawolf

As noted earlier, “1Train” is among Rocky’s best posse cuts, due in no small part to Lamar, Joey Bada$$ and Big K.R.I.T. While we can debate all day about who had the best verse, it’s better to listen above and decide for yourself. Fun fact: the “1Train” beat almost went to Drake, who passed on it, according to Hit-Boy.

8. “Cockiness (Love It) Remix” with Rihanna

Before they became couple goals (and parents to several beautiful children), Rocky and Rihanna teamed up for the remix of her Talk That Talk standout “Cockiness (Love It).” Admittedly, none of us saw his "Tell RiRi I go re-retarded / On a remix, had to re-record it” line coming, but hey, it's Rocky.

9. “Hands on the Wheel” with ScHoolboy Q

“Wait hold up, back in this motherf**kin' b**ch once again / It's the pretty motherf**ka with a 40 ounce of brew / My n**ga Q and we drunker than a b**ch,” Rocky opened his verse on “Hands on the Wheel.” It’s arguably one of his all-time best verses. And between ScHoolboy Q’s bars and the Lissie “Pursuit of Happiness” sample running in the background, it’s certainly among the rappers’ greatest collaborations.

10. “Shabba” with FERG

“Shabba” is very much a spiritual successor to FERG and Rocky’s chemistry on “Work REMIX.” With the track named after Jamaican dancehall legend Shabba Ranks, the LIVE.LOVE.A$AP rapper dished out bars about Dominican, Caribbean and West Indian girls, among other topics. Unfortunately, Rocky’s R. Kelly reference in the song has aged terribly, given everything that’s happened with the R&B singer since.

11. “Who Dat Boy” with Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator and Rocky are a dynamic duo that, believe it or not, almost formed a group called Don’t Tap The Glass. While they never went with that name (though it did end up being Tyler’s ninth studio album), we did get them cementing their bond and bars on “Who Dat Boy,” along with plenty of other songs. Across the Flower Boy cut, Rocky referenced Vince Staples’ Summertime ‘06 and reminded us he’s rap’s best-dressed with a Gucci nod.

12. “M.P.A.” with Pusha T, Kanye West and The-Dream

Here’s another song on which Rocky doesn’t contribute much; however, what he does add completely changes the energy of the whole record. Pusha T’s “M.P.A.” (short for “Money P**sy Alcohol”) found the Virginia native rapping about the “three leading killers of you n**gas,” with Rocky joining Kanye West on the chorus.

13. “New Choppa” with Playboi Carti

While a handful of collaborations between the two have dropped since then, there’s not much that compares to Rocky and Carti linking up on “New Choppa.” Having taken the “Magnolia” artist under his wing early on, the A$AP Mob frontman tore through the second verse with full, rapid-fire delivery. "New Choppa” is single-handedly responsible for fans anticipating another proper team-up from them in the years that followed.

14. “Ruby Rosary” with J. Cole

Ahead of Rocky’s long-stalled fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, he dropped off “Ruby Rosary” with a guest appearance from J. Cole, who was winding down his 2024 feature run. It’s probably no surprise that, in the name of a good song, Rocky ended up getting out-rapped by the North Carolina artist here.

15. “Pretend” with Tinashe

Tinashe’s Aquarius era spawned so many bops, including “2 On” and “Pretend,” the latter of which featured Rocky. Much like the title suggests, the R&B singer wants her special someone to pretend as if they were never together to bring some spark back into their relationship. Rocky later came through with the male perspective. As mentioned in his verse, the rapper could probably “find another lover by the next week.”

16. “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” with Doja Cat

Of all the features we got in the year or so leading up to Don’t Be Dumb, Doja Cat likely took Rocky the most out of his element, production-wise. Sampling Kingpin Skinny Pimp’s “Caught Them Tricks Slippin,” we got the New York mainstay name-dropping Blood Orange (aka Devonté Hynes) and Thugnificent from “The Boondocks.”