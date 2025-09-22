Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at 2023 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky has a name ready for baby No. 3. Speaking with GQ on Monday (Sept. 22), the rapper touched on his and Rihanna’s third child, who, as the outlet implied, may have already arrived.

Though the Harlem native didn't explicitly confirm the baby's birth — just offered a “thanks for the congratulations” — he did humorously hint at what they might name the little one. “Denzel, no matter what. The first female [to] come out named Denzel, it’s lit,” he jokingly told the publication. “We got it figured out.”

Last month, Denzel Washington floated the idea that A$AP Rocky would name his baby after him during a conversation with Spike Lee for Highest 2 Lowest. “I think Denzel’s a beautiful name for a son,” he said, to which Lee exclaimed, “You got to!” Notably, A$AP Rocky plays Yung Felon in the movie, opposite Washington as David King.

It’s not the first time the “Fashion Killa” artist might have hinted — or at least given fans reason to believe — that he and Rihanna are expecting a girl. At the global premiere of Smurfs, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked A$AP Rocky, “By the way, is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?”

A$AP Rocky replied, “It is, man. It is.” Shortly after, he held up a Smurfette plushie and jokingly added, “Right here.” The rapper already shares two boys with Rihanna, RZA and Riot, so fans would definitely love to see a little RiRi running around one day.

Elsewhere in his GQ interview, A$AP Rocky reflected on how “this pregnancy has been so different” from Rihanna’s first two. “Nothing’s ever the same,” he explained. “Each experience is always just different in its own right. And it’s no different with this one.”

The soon-to-be, or possibly already, father of three is gearing up to release his next album, Don’t Be Dumb. In the meantime, he also rolled out his first collaboration with Moncler on Monday.