Key Takeaways:

Cardi B, A$AP Rocky and Kodak Black expanded their families with new additions in 2025.

Several artists, including Flo Milli and DreamDoll, became first-time parents this year.

Social media reveals and music tie-ins gave fans a front-row seat to these family milestones.

Love was in the air in 2025, especially among celebrities, and more specifically, Hip Hop stars. Throughout the year, some of our favorite rappers became first-time moms — including Coi Leray, Flo Milli and DreamDoll — while others expanded their families.

Probably the year’s most anticipated baby belonged to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who had their third child and first baby girl. The couple first hinted at the exciting news during the Met Gala in May, giving plenty of time to guess the baby's gender and revisit RiRi’s iconic maternity style. Trailing behind them, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their little one later that November.

With all that in mind, Rap-Up revisited eight rappers who had babies born in 2025. Check them out below!

1. Coi Leray

Coi Leray was glowing all throughout her pregnancy. The “Players” rapper welcomed her first child with Trippie Redd, whom she had already split from by the time baby Miyoco arrived in June. In her delivery vlog, Leray revealed that she had a C-section because she wasn’t dilating fast enough. Fortunately, the doctors made her feel “so comfortable” through what she described as a “very emotional” experience.

“I love motherhood,” Leray told RapTV later in the year. “It takes a lot and [a] lot of patience, especially with a newborn. Listen, it’s not easy.” The Trendsetter artist added that having a child made her appreciate her own mother “so much more because it is not easy.”

Fans also got to see Miyoco make an adorable cameo in the music video for her Shoreline Mafia-assisted “Act Like You Know.”

2. Cardi B

Stefon Diggs got the baby boy he’d been hoping for on Nov. 4. He and Cardi B welcomed their first child together — and her fourth overall — after the” Bodak Yellow” rapper publicly shared her pregnancy with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" back in September.

“Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” Bardi wrote on Instagram a little over a week after giving birth (though she hadn’t shared Baby Brim’s birth date at that point). She continued, “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

It’s wild to think that Cardi delivered her chart-topping sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, beat a civil assault lawsuit, and mapped out her first headlining tour all while pregnant. The "Magnet" artist really is a real-life superwoman.

3. A$AP Rocky

The whole world had been waiting to see if Rihanna would be having a smurf or a smurfette ever since she officially debuted her belly bump at the 2025 Met Gala. Sure enough, she and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13.

RiRi announced the news on social media with a photo of herself holding Rocki, who wore a pink onesie. She also shared a close-up shot of her daughter’s tiny pink gloves, which were tied with ribbons along the top.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper later gushed about Rocki at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. “Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing. I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Rocky then joked that her older brothers, RZA and Riot, might “get a little jealous,” but assured there’s plenty of love to go around: “It’s probably gon’ take some getting used to.”

4. Flo Milli

Flo Mommy s**t, indeed. In April, the “Never Lose Me” hitmaker revealed that she had welcomed a baby boy, Sixx, with Florida rapper G6reddot. “And y’all [better] not play ’bout y’all internet nephew,” Milli captioned an Instagram Stories post of herself holding her little one in his diaper.

Some fans might remember that the Alabama star first hinted that she was pregnant in November 2024, officially confirming the news later that month on X. “I can’t even see my coochie no more. That’s crazy,” she joked, just weeks after initially claiming she was simply “bloated.”

Milli and Sixx have been melting hearts nonstop since he arrived. During spooky season, they blessed the timeline with not one but two Halloween looks: Scooby-Doo and Daphne for the first, and Mario and Luigi for the second.

5. DreamDoll

“As I write this, I’m overwhelmed with love and anticipation, knowing that in just a short time, I’ll finally get to hold you in my arms,” DreamDoll wrote on Instagram in January. A couple of months later, in March, she welcomed Jream — or Muffin, as the “Ah Ah Ah” rapper calls her.

During her first Mother’s Day, DreamDoll said giving birth to Jream was the “best thing that has ever happened” to her. “Every single day, you teach me more about love, patience, strength and purpose than I ever thought possible,” she shared. The Bronx-bred artist later described being a girl mom as “the most emotional, raw and beautiful rollercoaster” she’s ever been on, and one she wouldn't change for anything.

6. Kodak Black

While most of us were probably starting our New Year’s resolutions and planning for the months ahead, Kodak Black was celebrating the arrival of his fifth child. Prince Vulture Octave Kapri was born on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m., according to the baby’s mother, who revealed the news a few weeks later.

The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker had welcomed his fourth child the previous year with Maranda Johnson, so he’s definitely been busy in and out of the studio.

7. Asian Doll

Adding another Virgo baby to our list, Asian Doll introduced Mi’Lani to the world on Sept. 22. She announced that her daughter arrived at seven pounds and 13 ounces, along with a photo of the little one lying on her back in the hospital.

8. Baby Tate

Baby Tate became Mama Tate on Nov. 10. On her socials, the “I Am” rapper shared that she welcomed her little one at 39 weeks through a natural water birth. “I ended up staying at the [birthing] center and gave birth to my baby boy in that dimly lit room with a zen Apple Music playlist going softly in the background in a warm tub five hours later,” she shared via Instagram.

In a separate post on Twitter, the rap star shared that it took “11 hours, no medication.” As expected, the internet was thrilled about having a brand-new nephew.