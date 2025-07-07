Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When ASAP Rocky called himself a family man, he clearly wasn’t joking. The Harlem rapper shares two sons, Riot and RZA, with Rihanna, and the couple is currently expecting baby No. 3 later in the year.

RZA was born in 2022, while Riot arrived the following year. As it turns out, there might be a good reason behind the “Diamonds” singer having her babies back-to-back. On Sunday (July 6), a source told People that the couple wanted their kids to be close in age so they could “grow up together and share a close bond.”

"Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the source added. “They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time."

Speaking of their expanding household, ASAP Rocky previously said that he hoped to build a Wayans-sized family — Howell and Elvira Wayans famously had 10 kids — with Rihanna. Whether or not RiRi decides to take a break or even come close to that number is anyone’s guess, but for now, the two seem fully focused on the little ones they’re already raising.

"He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot, changing diapers, doing bedtime routines and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest," the insider shared with People.

For anyone curious if ASAP Rocky’s dad energy is as good as he claims, it definitely seems to be the real deal. “Rocky is Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader,” the source further explained. "They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them.”

Outside of parenthood, the couple has a lot on the bill for 2025. Rihanna did voice work for Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie, which is slated to hit theaters on July 18. Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky released “pray4dagang” in anticipation of his next album, Don’t Be Dumb, on Saturday (July 5).