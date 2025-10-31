Image Image Credit Photonews / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pictured at the red carpet during the global premiere of the movie Smurfs on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, 28/06/2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky’s “loving husband” comment has sparked new speculation about his relationship with Rihanna.

Fans are analyzing his Perfect Magazine interview for clues about a possible secret wedding.

Rocky has hinted at marriage before but has never confirmed it publicly.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are no doubt a family unit, considering they have three children. But whether or not the couple is actually married is still a question mark, and Pretty Flacko recently upped the speculation meter.

In a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, the “Peso” rapper referred to himself as Rih Rih’s “loving husband.” The moment came when he was discussing his family, which includes the Bajan singer and their three children; a pair of boys RZA, 3 and Riot, 2, and a newborn baby girl Rocki.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he told Perfect in a feature story published on Wednesday (Oct. 29).

He added, “I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things.”

Any mention of Rocky, Rihanna and marriage rhetoric is a big deal in Internet circles. It also seems like the Harlem rapper is aware of that and would rather tease his fans than provide specific answers. In another recent interview with ELLE magazine cover story, he hinted at the possibility of already being officially hitched.

“How you know I'm not already a husband?," Rocky told the outlet with a laugh. He then added, "I'm still not gonna confirm it."

While family life is keeping him busy, his fanbase is still patiently waiting on his highly anticipated, very much delayed new album, Don’t Be Dumb.

But as Rap-Up previously reported, it seems like the project is becoming less and less of a priority with every new A$AP Rocky interview.