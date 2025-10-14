Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky at 2023 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky admits it was “foolish” to announce a release date for Don’t Be Dumb and now prefers to “let the music speak for itself.”

The album has faced multiple delays, with factors including his gun case and welcoming his third child with Rihanna.

Fans who pre-ordered the album and merch were issued refunds in December 2024.

A$AP Rocky wants fans to stop asking when Don’t Be Dumb is dropping. During a new interview with Numéro on Monday (Oct. 13), the Harlem native admitted he was “a bit foolish” for giving the project a release date.

“To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore. I’d rather let the music speak for itself,” A$AP Rocky told the publication. “One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time.” For context, the “Tailor Swif” rapper previously said Don’t Be Dumb would arrive in August 2024 — or “AWGEST,” as he teased — along with pre-orders that June.

“Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when [it comes] out,” the rapper shared with Numéro. Whether he’s tempering expectations in case Don’t Be Dumb doesn’t drop in 2025 or hinting that it’ll arrive on short notice is anyone’s guess. Either way, the LP has already faced several setbacks, seemingly in part due to his gun assault case and prioritizing his growing family.

“I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was life-ing,” A$AP Rocky shared with ELLE in September. The A$AP Mob frontman, who welcomed a baby girl with Rihanna that same month, continued, “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, fans who pre-ordered Don’t Be Dumb merch — including box sets, vinyl and CDs — received refund emails back in December 2024. The notice explained that the album had been “rescheduled to early 2025.” Many assumed that it would be before March 15, mostly because of a hint from Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif.

“A little bird told me [we’ll be getting a] new Rocky album before the fest,” Cherif wrote under a post announcing A$AP Rocky as a Rolling Loud California 2025 headliner.