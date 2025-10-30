Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Don’t expect A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb to arrive anytime soon. The Harlem rapper says he’s “not so eager” to release the album — or any project, for that matter — just for the sake of staying relevant.

“I don’t do all these different endeavors just because I got to be the first at the top of the mountain and plant the flag,” A$AP Rocky told Perfect Magazine on Wednesday (Oct. 29). “It’s not really about who did it first. It’s about who did it the best. Everything I do is based off building legacy. That’s why I’m not so eager to just drop, drop, drop.”

“I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me,” he added. That certainly seems to be the case, as A$AP Rocky has taken on several acting roles, welcomed another child and beat an assault trial, all while fans continue to wait for Don’t Be Dumb.

Later in the interview, the TESTING creator admitted he gets “tunnel vision” when he’s deep in a project. “If I’m working on a film, that’s all I’m working on at the moment,” he shared with the publication. The father of three added that he gives everything, whether it’s his forthcoming LP or another venture, the same “amount of attention, tender love and care.”

Just a few weeks prior, A$AP Rocky told Numéro that he was “a bit foolish” for ever announcing the original release date for Don’t Be Dumb, which many expected to drop in 2024. For now, fans will just have to “wake up and see what’s coming up” when the time comes.

In the meantime, he’s kept listeners fed with a handful of singles. In July, he unveiled “pray4dagang” featuring KayCyy, followed by two tracks from the Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack in August.