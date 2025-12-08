Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Asian Doll attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The rapper celebrated her 29th birthday with a surprise proposal and shared the moment online.

She posted photos of her diamond ring, Chanel bag and waterfront dinner setup on Instagram.

Fans responded with excitement and curiosity, referencing her recent transition into motherhood.

Asian Doll is engaged! On Sunday (Dec. 7), the rapper shared that she got proposed to on her 29th birthday.

“I JUST GOT ENGAGED ON THE BEACH ON MY BIRTHDAY. WTFFFF, I'M A WIFE,” she tweeted. Technically, she’s a fiancée now, but that’s neither here nor there. In an Instagram photo dump, the “Nunnadet S**t” artist showed off a close-up of her diamond ring.

She also posted photos from her dinner by the water, including a room full of black-and-silver balloons and a brand-new Chanel bag. “Ain't never had to fake it to make it. I’m really HER," the caption read.

“Congratulations. The [ring] is gorgeous. He picked a good one. Please tell us someone recorded the proposal?” one person commented underneath Asian Doll’s post. Another added, “Happy birthday and congratulations on your engagement, boo.”

A separate fan joked, “Just had a baby, where?” referring to the musician welcoming her daughter, Mi’Lani, in September. Over on X, Asian Doll addressed a bit of negativity after a user claimed all her future birthdays “will be a bad memory” if she and her fiancé ever split. “Every day [is] my birthday, b**ch,” she responded.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Mi’Lani arrived at seven pounds and 13 ounces. Asian Doll shared a photo of her newborn lying on her back, along with a video of herself holding the little one in her lap.

Before heading to the hospital, she walked her followers through her hospital bag, which included socks, a robe, and a matching bonnet set for both her and the baby. “All of this right here is if I have her natural,” the rapper explained.

She continued, “I could have a C-section, I could have it natural, you just never know. We gon’ put everything in God’s hands, but these are all the products I’ll be using.”