Asian Doll is officially a mom! She welcomed her first baby, a girl named Mi’Lani, on Monday (Sept. 22).

The rapper announced the exciting news via social media. She shared a photo of her newborn lying on her back, alongside the caption, “Seven pounds, 13 ounces.” Asian Doll also shared a video of herself holding Mi’Lani in her lap.

“Aww, she is a doll with all that hair. Congratulations, Asian,” one X user wrote in the comments of the “Nunnadet S**t” artist’s post. “It’s her nose for me,” another added, while someone else said, “Congratulations on your baby girl. Get a lot of rest.”

In the days leading up to giving birth, Asian Doll took her followers along as she packed her hospital bag. “It’s about that time, y’all, these are my cute labor nails,” she said of her studded French tips. “No, they’re not sharp.” The Dallas native packed disposable underwear, cooling pad liners, cooling spray and more.

“All of this right here is if I have her natural,” the rapper explained. “I could have a C-section, I could have it natural, you just never know. We gon’ put everything in God’s hands, but these are all the products I’ll be using.” She also made sure to bring socks, a robe, and a matching bonnet set for her and her daughter.

Earlier in the month, Asian Doll gave fans a tour of Mi’Lani’s nursery room. It was Hello Kitty-themed, which seems to be popular among the rap girlies who’ve welcomed babies in the past year. "I’m so excited to be your mommy, my baby doll. So happy to meet you in a few days," she captioned the photos. "I hope you love your room, baby girl. It was handmade with love."

Some fans might also spot the Louis Vuitton bag Megan Thee Stallion gifted her. The “Whenever” rapper notably surprised Asian Doll with a monogrammed bag featuring pink straps, along with an oversized teddy bear and the designer brand’s Triplets Cardboard Box.