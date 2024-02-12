Image Image Credit Lorne Thomson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Azealia Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite announcing support for Kamala Harris earlier in the week, Azealia Banks somewhat shocked her followers on Wednesday (Nov. 6) by revealing she actually voted for Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

Banks posted, “I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday (Nov. 5),” along with a photo of her in-person ballot. She also selected Kirsten Gillibrand for New York’s Senate and Matthew Parker-Raso for the Supreme Court.

In a nearly 700-word tweet on Monday (Nov. 4), the “Luxury” rapper claimed she was voting for Harris to keep Elon Musk “away from any type of political power in the U.S.A.” She wrote, “You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He's already been given way too much taxpayer money.”

“Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f**king dangerous. One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character,” Banks further explained. According to Forbes, Musk is the world’s richest billionaire, even passing other familiar names like Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos.

Elsewhere in her Twitter post, Banks shared her take on illegal immigration influencing poll numbers: “The notion that the DNC flew in a bunch of illegal aliens simply for votes is actual stupidity. First off: This current migrant situation. Yes, it's bad now, but even Elon’s stupid a** isn't smart enough to realize what that's for. The DNC doesn't need to import people to win an election.”

2024 has been nothing short of controversial for Banks, coming on the heels of her spat with Lil Nas X. The pair traded shots via Twitter after she seemingly turned down his feature request, with the “Old Town Road” artist telling her to drop the “internet bully act.”