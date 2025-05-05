Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray is getting ready to welcome her little one next month, and from the looks of it, she’s already checked the nursery off her to-do list. On Sunday (May 4), the “Players” artist gave fans a peek into her baby girl’s room.

“My daughter’s nursery,” she wrote for the TikTok video’s text overlay. The pink room included a painting of Angel from the Lilo & Stitch franchise, along with Lilo & Stitch, Hello Kitty, and other Sanrio character plushies. “Now we wait ‘til she gets here,” Leray captioned the post. “See you next month, little one.”

In the comments, the rapper’s followers were quick to congratulate her. “I believe it’s of Japanese origin and means beautiful child,” one fan shared about her daughter’s name, Miyoco, which appears embroidered on a blanket. Another person joked, “I was just finna say this looks Coi-coded.” In fact, the Grammy Award nominee previously shared maternity photos in April holding plush My Melody flowers.

Coi Leray Recently Had Her Baby Shower

Leray threw an adorable Hello Kitty-themed baby shower for Miyoco over the weekend. “Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated my baby girl,” she wrote alongside clips of guests dancing, her opening presents and posing in front of “Miyoco Bakery.”

Redd, however, apparently didn’t make the invite list. “[Before] the actual baby shower happens, just letting y’all know she doesn’t want me or my family there. She said hit the lawyer,” he tweeted last Monday (April 28). The former couple hasn't exactly been seeing eye-to-eye since the "Dark Knight Dummo" rapper allegedly cheated on her.

Even so, Leray appeared all smiles while gearing up for one of the biggest chapters of her life. “Celebrating my baby girl, my birthday and Mother’s Day all in one month. May is going to be special,” she wrote on X.

Music-wise, the New Jersey star shared What Happened To Forever? in February. The five-song offering housed “Keep It,” an emotional response to the breakup, as well as “Leave You Alone” and “Lick Back.”