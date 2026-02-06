Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Bad Bunny says fans do not need to know Spanish to enjoy his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show — they just need to be ready to dance.

He didn’t deny the possibility of surprise guests but kept the lineup under wraps.

His set will mark a major moment for Latin music and culture on a global stage.

In some circles, people are looking forward to Bad Bunny’s Super LX Bowl halftime performance more than the actual football game. During the official press conference for the show on Thursday (Feb. 5), the Puerto Rican rapper and singer admitted that knowing Spanish won’t be necessary to lock in with his vibes; however, he was less forthcoming when it came to special guests.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday (Feb. 8) in Santa Clara, California, and calling the game and its Halftime Show highly anticipated is an understatement. Bad Bunny only upped the ante after winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Previously, while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in October 2025, Benito closed his monologue with a message in Spanish that he sealed by saying, “And, if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

However, while speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, he revealed non-Spanish speakers need not worry. "I don’t want to give any spoilers. It's going to be fun, and it's going to be easy, and people only have to worry about [dancing],” Bad Bunny said. “I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish. They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance, but I think there's no better dance than the one that comes from the heart."

While the headliner is naturally the focal point of Super Bowl Halftime Shows, they have become known for the special guests that usually pop up on stage. In fact, Bad Bunny himself was even a guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Halftime Show in 2020. Luckily, Benito’s catalog is full of collaborators who would make for high-profile cameos, including Cardi B, Drake and J Balvin. However, the “DtMF” artist is holding who will be joining him close to his chest.

“You know that’s something that I'm not gonna tell you,” Bad Bunny said, respectfully, when asked about his guest list. "I don't know why you asked that."

He added, “Well, of course, I think I have a lot of guests. It’s gonna be my family, my friends, all [of] the Latino community around the world … the whole country. There's a lot of people that love me around the world."

Looks like we can expect Bad Bunny to win over a lot more people on Super Bowl Sunday.