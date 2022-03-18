Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Coi Leray’s rise to fame didn’t come from riding anyone’s wave. She came in with her own sound, her own look and a confidence that made people pay attention. From dropping music on SoundCloud to breaking out with viral hits, it’s clear she knows how to make a moment. Even then, Leray has stayed true to her vision every step of the way, and part of that is knowing exactly who to bring into her world.

The New Jersey rapper is strategic when it comes to collaborations. Whether it’s tapping into rap heavyweights or linking with new voices, Leray makes choices that elevate her tracks without overpowering her presence. The artists she works with make sense for each song, mood and message. It’s why her music feels current but still personal. You can tell she’s hands-on in the process, too, being involved in more than just dropping a verse. She picks features that feel natural, not forced, and you can hear that chemistry in the final product.

There’s also versatility in the way she collaborates. One minute she’s rapping alongside street-certified names, the next she’s leaning into R&B or pop with a softer delivery. She’s flexible but not compromising. Her features feel like real partnerships, not just names added for hype. You can tell she enjoys the exchange — there’s an energy and excitement in the way she trades flows and melodies with others.

Leray knows how to keep her sound fresh while building chemistry with the right artists. That kind of collaboration takes vision. Here are her 10 best collabs!

1. Self Love by Metro Boomin and Coi Leray

A message to the haters: “Big dreams, yeah, big screams, yeah / She's impressionable / Hate to see, yeah, money scheme, yeah / Alive but questionable / My friends drive, new beamers / Drop top convertibles / Love hangin' out, say you hate it now / Feelin' introvertical.”

2. Blick Blick by Coi Leray featuring Nicki Minaj

Best Bars: “Yeah, want a bad b**ch like me? Keep on wishin', baby ... Yeah, want another n**ga, I go fishing, baby / Yeah, I never let these broke a** n**gas fix me, baby.”

3. Impatient by DDG and OG Parker featuring Coi Leray

A message to the ladies: “Workin' overtime, girl, you know you lookin' fine / And you ain't gotta cry girl, you beautiful inside / And you ain't gotta chase girl, 'cause you know you the prize.”

4. Aye Yai Yai by Coi Leray featuring Yung Bleu

A glimpse of the dating life: “Swear it was all good when people don't know s**t / N**gas got more attitude than me, I swear, that's h** shit / N**gas just be givin' **ck and lies, it don't make no sense.”

5. No More Parties – Remix by Coi Leray featuring Lil Durk

A message to absent fathers: “I'm too busy getting this money, counting this cheddar / My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won't let up / I wanna say f**k that man, but the s**t won't make me better / Me and my brother still beefin' right now, 'cause he ain't get that letter / Numb to the pain.”

6. Everything BoZ by Trippie Redd featuring Coi Leray

Forever mood: “Might take your b**ch, yeah, she wanna hang with the gang but this ain't that / Boy be telling, yeah, can't f**k with these opp a** n**gas, they all rats / Hopped in my bag, Birkin, got out all this cash earned it / Tell me what you need, serve it, man, I make these b**ches nervous.”

7. Thief In The Night by Coi Leray featuring G Herbo

Best Bars: “Yeah, he ain't gettin no money he wastin' my time / Yeah, he gon' f**k up a check, I'ma get what I like / Avianne diamonds, they gon' shine in the light / Yeah, my sneaky link, he a thief in the night.”

8. Overthinking by Coi Leray featuring H.E.R.

The one and not the two: “Swear to God, man, these n**gas don't listen / Now you went, turned to my opposition / Tell me why you so stuck in your ways / Now you say I'm thе one that you missing.”

9. BIG PURR (Prrdd) by Coi Leray featuring Pooh Shiesty

Best Bars: “Yeah, he call me big purr / Come make that p**sy purr / The SRT make her get wet, play in that cat while I switch gears / You keep on runnin' from these backshots, pull them tracks out, b**ch, come here.”

10. No Angels by Coi Leray featuring Lola Brooke

Dear Diary: “Still tryna find love for my dad, how the f**k can I love a n**ga? / Only thing I'ma chase is the damn liquor / Know my brother my keeper like Rae Sremmurd / But my brodie be poppin' these pills, I can see all the pain that he feel, so it stay with 'em.”