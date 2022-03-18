Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray will go down as one of rap’s most compelling artists. With every era, she's given fans a completely new look, sound and, most importantly, music videos that bring her ever-evolving vision to life. Especially since her 2018 debut, Everythingcoz, the superstar has kept the hits coming like "BIG PURR (Prrdd)," "Blick Blick" and "Players," to name a few.

Across it all, you can practically watch the "No More Parties" hitmaker evolve through her videos: early beginnings, major-label productions and, as time goes on, stripped-back glimpses into her personal life. So, to appreciate how far she's come since the days of “G.A.N,” Rap-Up looked back at the 10 music videos from Leray that capture her many eras.

1. G.A.N

For many of her earliest fans, “G.A.N” was their introduction to the rapper, and it took off for good reason. The track carried much of the SoundCloud-era energy that propelled Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti to fame (she even threw around ad-libs like “Gang, gang” and “What,” the latter of which is still a staple in the Opium Records founder's music). While Leray’s talent was obvious in this record, it’s pretty evident that she was still searching for her true self musically.

2. Huddy

“Huddy” just went to show that the New Jersey artist’s success was far from a fluke. Arriving less than a year after Everythingcoz, the Noc-produced cut served as a favorable turn toward a more melodic approach. “Usain Bolt, yeah, she like the way I run it up,” the ascending star dished out. By no means is this song her best work, but the industry was right to see her potential as something bigger.

3. Big Bank Roll

Speaking of the industry, “Big Bank Roll” offered one of the earliest signs of Leray’s major label glow-up. By then, she'd inked her first deal and was already in the early stages of evolving into the superstar the world knows today. Sure, the David Camarena-directed visual — basically the COI creator rapping in a garage backed by a band — seemed as if it was plucked from an indie filmmaker’s mood board rather than a more traditional rap video. However, the bigger picture is unmistakable: Leray was headed places.

4. Messy

After leaning heavily into her borrowed-from-the-boys persona, the former Republic Records signee’s “Messy” was a much-needed reset for her both sonically and stylistically. The minimalistic video illustrated her new direction perfectly: It’s just Leray, a paintbrush and a can of black paint as she moves through “one of those days.”

5. Slide featuring Gunna

Another highlight from Now or Never, "Slide" saw the musician veering comfortably into her softer, more melodic side. Keeping her verse short and sweet, she made room for Gunna — who also played her romantic interest in the music video — to step in and flex a bit. The track was an early sign of Leray’s soon-to-be unstoppable hitmaking formula and reinforced that some of her best moments come when she's bouncing off a collaborator’s energy.

6. No More Parties

If Leray wasn’t already on your radar before, her success was seemingly at a fever pitch in 2021. Most notably, “No More Parties” and its Lil Durk-assisted remix set off a run of chart-climbing hits. For its visual companion, the Trendsetter artist surveying the aftermath of what ironically seemed like the greatest party ever in her Chanel micro ‘kini. Between her sultry bathtub scenes and a surprise cameo from Enchanting, the video was more than just evidence of how genuinely fun and exciting her music had become. Leray quickly followed it up with “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty, “Bout Me,” “TWINNEM” and plenty more hits that eventually landed on her debut album.

7. Anxiety

With several hits already under her belt, the Grammy-nominated talent laid her vulnerabilities bare on the fittingly named "Anxiety." She used the space to explore how her trust issues fuel deep insecurities and self-destructive habits. The video itself is such a compelling snapshot of her evolution, with Leray drifting through an attic in a lace dress in one scene and confined in a literal cage in others.

Yes, it's a relatable track packaged as a tantalizing anthem, but "Anxiety" also saw the hitmaker momentarily testing the waters in pop. Whether that's thanks to Dr. Luke behind the boards or simply a natural next step after her string of algorithm-primed singles, it's definitely one of her best offerings to date.

8. Isabel Marant

A personal favorite and stylish homage to the French designer herself, “Isabel Marant” is a couture-coated flex from one of rap's most fashionable girlies. Leray name-dropped Denim Tears, Prada, Christian Dior and a host of other designer labels throughout the dreamy visual, in which she also made clear that stylists "can't f**k with Coi Leray."

The clip notably marked the debut of her blue hair — soon to become a pixie cut — and served as an early example of her skills in creative directing. She truly ushered in her Blue Moon era in the most glittery, euphoric way imaginable here.

9. Lemon Cars

"Lemon Cars" was one of Leray’s first releases after her split from Republic Records — and further proof that she can do bad all by herself, or at least without a major label behind her. With Mike WiLL Made-It helming the production, the rapper’s foray into synthwave was a welcome departure from her usual sound and pointed toward even more untapped potential when paired with the right producer.

The Dragan Andic-directed visual saw Leray dancing on a pole, embodying a drained heroine caught in a cycle between the club’s stage and the bar who’s numbing the fatigue that comes with constantly chasing cash. Considering Lemon Cars heralded the artist’s self-described “grown and sexy” era, its title track does a great job of capturing that newfound confidence, both in her body and in owning her sexuality.

10. Keep It

“All the times I caught you cheatin' / I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this” is exactly the energy you'd expect from an artist who’s turned heartbreak into her calling card. “Keep It” is the perfect song to introduce Leray’s What Happened To Forever? EP, in which she runs through every stage of heartache, coping and healing. Despite being more visible than ever, the rapper’s vulnerability is at an all-time high — pregnant, betrayed by her child's father, left with only herself and the therapeutic power of great music. This is more or less mirrored in its visualizer, a stripped-down, black-and-white clip showing Leray quietly doing her own hair and makeup in her underwear, just as unguarded as the record itself.