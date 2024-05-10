Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

GloRilla’s rise was as quick as it was calculated, relentless and undeniably impressive. In what felt like no time, the Memphis rapper turned a viral moment into a full-blown career, using her breakout success as a launchpad instead of a peak. Rather than folding under pressure or fading into one-hit-wonder territory, Glo doubled down. She released multiple EPs, played with her sound and mapped out her lane before delivering her debut album, GLORIOUS, which lives up to its name.

The project not only crowned her the highest-selling female rap artist of 2024, but it also proved she knew exactly what she was doing. With six platinum-certified hits and three Grammy Award nominations under her belt, Glo has silenced the critics and earned her spot. She’s strategic, consistent and not afraid to evolve. What makes her story even better is that she never lost the raw energy that made people pay attention in the first place.

From club anthems to vulnerable tracks, GloRilla’s visuals have played a major role in shaping her identity and reaching new fans. Now, with a growing catalog of standout music videos, it’s only right that we break down the top seven that helped define her era.

1. Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B

The visual for “Tomorrow 2” was shot in New York, with the Ehhthang Ehhthang creator and her crew speeding through the streets in fast cars and making every corner of the city their playground. From bodegas and subways to brownstones, rooftops and hallways, they bring the energy everywhere they go. It feels like a block party with no curfew.

Cardi B’s presence cranks the whole vibe up — not just with her verse but with the way she matches Glo’s energy. The linkup was a moment, especially for fans who love seeing two powerful women in rap go bar for bar and have fun doing it. Since its release, the visual has pulled in over 250 million views, solidifying its status as a true song of the summer.

2. Yeah Glo!

GloRilla always brings a concept to the table, and the one for “Yeah Glo!” feels personal. Wearing a red fur coat, she cruises through the neighborhood in a Maybach, handing out money to kids and pouring into the next generation. The visual seems like a reflection of where she came from and how far she’s made it. It’s full of pride and purpose.

There’s a dreamlike quality to the Troy Roscoe-directed clip, almost like it’s a reminder to the little girl she once was that everything she imagined is possible. It’s bold, heartfelt and rooted in her truth.

3. WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME featuring Sexyy Red

The “WATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” music video kicks off in a buzzing salon where the girls are getting slayed and the guys — Boosie Badazz included — are getting fresh for a Friday night. It sets the tone right away: fun, fly and full of Southern flavor.

Boosie’s cameo felt like a real co-sign. He seemed to embrace the homage to "Wipe Me Down" with a smile, while clearly enjoying the moment. Glo paid respect to the classic while still making it her own, and when Sexyy Red pulls up, it becomes clear she was the perfect feature pick. The two rock matching furs and bring a new energy to the sample, showing love to the original while keeping it lit for a new era.

4. Wanna Be featuring Megan Thee Stallion

The Memphis princess and Megan Thee Stallion turned a frat house into the ultimate party for their platinum hit “Wanna Be” — and the internet couldn’t get enough. The collab is already a sonic match made in heaven, but its accompanying visual cranks it all the way up.

Glo and Meg pop out in matching letterman jackets and 613 blonde hair — both giving fly college girl energy as they shut the whole house down. The party scenes are wild in the best way, with frats and sororities stepping, shy girls turning up, and every room bursting with energy. It feels like a homecoming weekend wrapped into one night.

5. PROCEDURE featuring Latto

Reimagining Set It Off, Glo ran with the film's theme for her “PROCEDURE” music video. It starts with the Collective Music Group signee and Latto clocking out of a long shift at a store, fed up and venting about being overworked and underpaid. Glo must have been really tired because the next thing you know, she dozes off and suddenly they are living out a full-blown heist fantasy. Dressed like modern-day Cleo and Stony, the two rob a bank Set It Off style and step into a new life filled with cash, freedom and adrenaline.

For a minute, it feels like the dream is real until GloRilla’s phone rings. It's her mama reminding her it’s time to get back to work. The concept hits home for anyone who has ever daydreamed about breaking free from the grind, and Glo turned it into a cinematic moment with the perfect balance of fun and frustration.

6. I LUV HER featuring T-Pain

The award-winning artist really had us all fooled with those photos of her rocking that fake pregnancy belly online after filming the “I LUV HER” visual — the internet almost shut down. Most people knew it couldn’t be real since she had performed just weeks before and her stomach was flat, but some were genuinely caught up in the moment. In this video, we see a softer side of her — tender, in love and hinting at starting a family. Da'Vinchi was the perfect choice for her love interest, too. He matches the vibe with a natural lover boy energy that’s hard to ignore. Watching them together, you can’t help but think they’d make a cute couple for real.

7. F.N.F (Let’s Go) with Hitkidd

“F.N.F (Let’s Go)” hit the streets like wildfire. However, despite its success, its music video didn’t rely on flashy production or big budgets. Instead, the visual captures raw authenticity — the real energy of loving yourself, your city and being content with your situation while still working hard to change it. You see girls dancing barefoot, twerking on car headlights at red lights, and just enjoying the moment.

This was before Glo had her new teeth, full face glam and designer clothes. It was her showing that she could use what she had to get what she wanted. Her authenticity connected with fans and proved she didn’t need all the extras to make a statement. She made it happen on her own terms, and that’s what makes this music video so powerful.