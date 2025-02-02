Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé is back in the saddle after officially announcing the “Cowboy Carter Tour” early morning Sunday (Feb 2). Fans had suspected a tour was the only logical follow-up to her dynamic Christmas Day halftime performance during the Houston Texans vs. the Baltimore Ravens football game.

After postponing the show announcement initially scheduled for Jan. 14, she started Black History Month with the exciting news that has the Beyhive in a frenzy. The update came courtesy of two separate social posts, one including a neon sign proclaiming the name of the tour, and the other featuring a close-up bust photo of the “Crazy In Love” songstress with bleached eyebrows and bright red lipstick.

Fans are responding to the news well, applauding the 43-year-old singer for her intentionality and work ethic. One fan expressed, “[I don’t care] IF I HAVE TO KLARNA THESE TICKETS IM GOING TO SEE BEYONCÉ!” Someone else stated, “and before y’all get them tickets lemme see that Apple replay [and] Spotify wrapped!!!!!!!!”

While some fans responded with a positive note, there are others who believe the timing of the tour announcement is insensitive. One user on the app formerly known as Twitter stated, “the replies and quotes on [this s**t] has me crying. omg girl everybody is broke [right now].” Other people on social media are stating that this announcement comes just in time for tax season, and they are excited about using their returns to purchase their tickets.

Fans on TikTok are going down various rabbit holes looking to explain the deeper meaning behind the tour announcement and Cowboy Carter in general. When explaining why she made created the project, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram, “Born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.” The talented musician is looking to add to her legacy on Sunday (Feb. 2) at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. She is not only this year’s, but the Grammys most nominated artist ever, with 99 nominations under her belt.

