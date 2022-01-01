Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As many might’ve already seen coming, Beyoncé’s much-anticipated announcement set for Tuesday (Jan. 14) has been put on hold indefinitely in light of Los Angeles’ devastating wildfires. Taking to Instagram, the icon let fans know they will have to wait until a “later date,” though she did not say when.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” Beyoncé penned. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

While the best-selling artist never really gave the BeyHive many hints to work with, she unveiled a teaser for the mysterious offering not long after her NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show. She posted a clip of herself waving an American flag while atop a white horse alongside the caption, “Look at that horse.” Since then, fans have speculated about everything from a tour — much like her global trot for 2022 RENAISSANCE — to a deluxe version of COWBOY CARTER, visuals or even a brand-new album, if we are lucky.

Whatever the announcement may be, the wait is for a good cause. On Sunday (Jan. 12), Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD announced the creation of an LA Fire Relief Fund, which included a generous $2.5 million donation to help those who lost their homes. To date, more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, and at least 25 people have lost their lives.

“Los Angeles, we stand with you,” the BeyGOOD foundation stated. “The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena and Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

Beyoncé isn’t the only one pushing back a major project. On Monday (Jan. 13), The Weeknd announced that his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, will now drop on Jan. 31, a week later than its original Jan. 24 release date. He also axed his one-night-only show at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium.