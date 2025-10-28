Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé just unintentionally fed into one of the BeyHive’s most hilarious theories. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the superstar posted a photo of Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles at the 27th Annual Angel Ball.

“Congrats, mom, on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight,” Beyoncé wrote. In the picture, Blue Ivy could be seen taking a selfie with her grandmother, who was honored at the charity event for her philanthropic work.

Humorously, the comment section filled up with fans pointing out just how much Blue Ivy resembles Beyoncé, and perhaps even funnier, that she might secretly be her mom’s manager. Check out the post below.

“We know Blue posted this ‘cause it actually got a caption,” one fan joked, referring to Beyoncé’s habit of posting photos without any text. Another added, “Now that you have [your] mom’s phone, quickly publish the visuals to YouTube,” alluding to the fact that Queen Bey has yet to release music videos for either RENAISSANCE or COWBOY CARTER.

“Blue just confirmed that she’s Bey’s manager,” someone else commented, while another person pleaded for the singer’s next LP: “[Blue], if you’re reading this, drop the album.” Blue Ivy — or any of the Carter kids, for that matter — doesn’t have an Instagram account of her own, which makes the idea of her hijacking her mom’s page all the more hilarious.

Fans got to see plenty of Blue Ivy and Rumi on the timeline during Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour,” which wrapped up in July. The former joined backup dancers for “YA YA,” “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’” and “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” while she and her younger sister shared the stage during “PROTECTOR.”

Before that, Beyoncé praised Blue Ivy for her portrayal of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King. “I can’t believe that’s my baby. That’s so amazing,” she shared on “Good Morning America.” The mother of three continued, “Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character… it was really hard to focus and do my job after that.”