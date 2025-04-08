Image Image Credit Brooke Sutton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce at 2024 NFL Halftime Show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé and Levi’s are closing out their partnership with a bang. On Monday (Aug. 4), the pop icon unveiled “The Denim Cowboy,” the fourth and final installment of their REIIMAGINE campaign.

The nearly 90-second advertisement revisits a few scenes from Beyoncé’s previous commercials while adding some new — or rather, reimagined — moments. Instead of arriving at the laundromat with a bucket of diamonds like she did in her earlier update of Levi’s classic “Launderette” commercial, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer rides up on a horse at 8:53 a.m.

Later, in "The Heat," Beyoncé is behind the counter at 5:01 p.m., counting cash in denim cutoffs before grabbing a Western shirt out of the fridge. It's, of course, an homage to Levi's original “Refrigerator” advertisement from 1988. Finally, in “The Smoke” at 9:04 p.m., she beats a man at billiards, forcing him to surrender his jeans. The video wraps up with her riding off on a motorcycle with the pants tossed triumphantly over her shoulder.

"’The Denim Cowboy’ marks the culmination of the groundbreaking Levi's REIIMAGINE campaign, marking the final celebration of a partnership that has explored reinvention and reinterpretation at every turn," Kenny Mitchell, Levi’s global chief marketing officer, said in a press statement. “The campaign represents a new level and scale of collaboration that has put women at the center of the narrative.”

Alongside the commercial, Beyoncé and Levi’s also launched what will presumably be the final drop of merch tied to her COWBOY CARTER era. Starting on Monday (Aug. 4) via the singer’s website — and globally through Levi’s on Thursday (Aug. 7) — fans can shop three head-to-toe denim sets. One features a classic finish, while the other two feature crystal embellishments and lace details.