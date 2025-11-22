Image Image Credit Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai and Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A rare backstage moment brought together Beyoncé, Solange, Monica, and Patti LaBelle at the Newark stop of “The Boy Is Mine Tour.”

Monica publicly thanked Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Solange for their longtime support and sisterhood.

Surprise appearances from Lola Brooke and Ne-Yo added even more star power to the night.

Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour” stop at Newark’s Prudential Center was “extra special.” On Friday (Nov. 21) night, Beyoncé, Solange, and Patti LaBelle attended the star-studded show.

Monica posted photos and videos from the concert on Instagram, including footage of Kelly Rowland and LaBelle sharing the stage, plus a backstage moment with Beyoncé and Solange. “Tonight was filled with homage and love. Our sister [Kelly Rowland] (who has been slaying nightly) brought out a true legend, [Patti LaBelle],” the “Angel of Mine” singer wrote in the caption.

“Kelly, you are a class act and the bond between you and Bey is admirable! You ladies and your family have always shown me genuine love,” she continued. “And [Solange], how I adore you. I love all three of you.” See the post below.

Joining Monica’s set during the show was Lola Brooke, who brought “such a dope energy” to the stage during her “Don’t Play With It” performance. Ne-Yo also delivered the “smoothest vibes and countless hits,” including a live rendition of “So Sick.”

Last but definitely not least, Monica thanked Brandy for “another amazing night” on the road. She wrote, “Creating history together 27 years and counting! I’ve enjoyed watching the world celebrate your gift as you step further into your purpose!”

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” has drawn a who’s who of music since it began in October. As Rap-Up reported earlier this month, Rihanna made a surprise appearance at the singers’ show at the Kia Forum, where Beyoncé and JAY-Z were also in the audience. Meanwhile, Kehlani gave Brandy her flowers during an earlier stop after treating fans to a performance of “Folded.”

“While you are here, I hope everyone gives you your flowers every single day of your life. You deserve it. Our vocal bible, our Black Cinderella, doing this s**t since she was 15,” the Oakland native said.