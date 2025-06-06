Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor Image Alt Rob49 and Beyoncè Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé is known for keeping her moves quiet, but make no mistake, she’s always aware of what’s trending. During the first night of her “Cowboy Carter Tour” in London on Thursday (June 5), fans were caught off guard when she used Rob49’s viral hit “WTHELLY” as a transition moment during her set.

The first of six sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came with new visuals and a few surprises — one of them being the sound of Rob49’s voice ringing through the speakers. In a now-viral clip, Queen Bey and her dancers can be seen in formation as the audio plays: “What the hell… what the helly? What the helliante?”

The moment flowed into her performance of “SPAGHETTII,” but that brief nod didn’t go unnoticed. Rob49 quickly took to X, posting a video of the clip with the caption “QUEEN BEY USING MY SONG!” followed by a heart emoji and “WHAT THE HELLYONCÈ.”

“WTHELLY” has become a trending sound on social media over the past few weeks, so seeing it used on a stage this size only amplified the hype. For Rob49, the co-sign from Beyoncé is a major win. For fans, it was another reminder that she doesn’t need to comment online to show she’s paying attention.

Beyoncé’s ability to take a viral moment and flip it into part of her show without skipping a beat is what keeps her live performances feeling fresh show after show. It also shows just how dialed in she is; even when she’s not the one posting.

As the “Cowboy Carter Tour” continues across Europe, the moment has already taken over the internet. Whether it was planned or spontaneous, Beyoncé’s use of “WTHELLY” added a viral layer to an already packed set. And if the crowd’s reaction was any indication of its success, she might just keep the transition in rotation.